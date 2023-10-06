The Law Stands Against What These Activists Are Attempting To Overthrow
October 6, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videos“The people of these United States are the rightful masters of both congresses and courts, not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert that Constitution.” -Abraham Lincoln What part of “We the People” do Americans not understand? Under God, we are the government, and those who serve us “derive their just …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments