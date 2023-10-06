The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Law Stands Against What These Activists Are Attempting To Overthrow

October 6, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
“The people of these United States are the rightful masters of both congresses and courts, not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert that Constitution.” -Abraham Lincoln What part of “We the People” do Americans not understand?  Under God, we are the government, and those who serve us “derive their just …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x