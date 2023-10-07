The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Admin Deletes Tweet Instructing Israel to Stand Down Amid Hamas Terror

October 7, 2023

The Biden administration was forced to delete a Saturday morning tweet from its Palestinian Affairs office calling on Israel to stand down amid a fresh wave of Hamas terror attacks that have left scores of Jews dead and the region on the cusp of war. The post Biden Admin Deletes Tweet Instructing Israel to Stand Down Amid Hamas Terror appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


