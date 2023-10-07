The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Israel’s Distracted Deep State  

October 7, 2023   |   Tags:

In a perverse way it’s understandable that Israel’s legendary intelligence and security services failed to prevent the worst mass killing of Jews in their country in a half century. They've been distracted, and unforgivably so. In the last year, members of Mossad and Shin Bet have been preoccupied with resisting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition […] The post Israel’s Distracted Deep State   appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


