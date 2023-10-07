Rep. Gaetz Downplays House Impeachment Inquiry into President Biden: “Expecting a Bloody Draw”

October 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Representative Matt Gaetz, a prominent conservative Republican, recently expressed his views on the House impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Gaetz, who played a significant role in the removal of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, shared his perspective with donors, suggesting that he did not perceive the inquiry as a serious endeavor. Furthermore, Gaetz predicted that the impeachment inquiry would ultimately result in a "bloody draw."



Read More...