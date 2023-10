Game Abandoned, Player Stretchered Off Field After What One Fan Did

October 8, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A French league game between Montpellier and Clermont was abandoned on Sunday after a firework thrown from the stands landed next to Clermont goalkeeper Mory Diaw, who was then stretchered […] The post Game Abandoned, Player Stretchered Off Field After What One Fan Did appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...