Israel Vows ‘Mighty Vengeance’ After Hamas Kills More Than 600, Takes Women, Children, Elderly to Gaza

October 8, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

JERUSALEM/GAZA/SDEROT—Gunmen from the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas rampaged through Israeli towns on Saturday, killing hundreds of Israelis and escaping with dozens of hostages in by far the deadliest day of violence in Israel since the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago. "We will take mighty vengeance for this wicked day," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said […]



