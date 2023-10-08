Oakland Police Tell Residents Not To Confront Auto Burglars

Police in Oakland, California are telling residents not to confront people breaking into their cars after seven suspects were arrested in three incidents late last month.

"The individuals involved in locked auto burglaries have become extremely brazen. Something that’s typically a non-violent crime has become much more dangerous for police and for the community," said Oakland interim assistant police chief, Tony Jones. "We want to caution the public. Don’t try to engage with these individuals who are breaking into your car."

During one of the incidents, officers caught thieves cutting a catalytic converter out of a vehicle in an underground garage. When officers approached, the suspects fled and rammed a police vehicle blocking the exit.

"A lot of these individuals have guns, and they’re armed, and they’re dangerous," said Jones. "[Our officers] got rammed, it could have gotten deadly, and so we don’t want people to risk their personal safety over personal belongings that they can acquire some other day. It’s just not worth it."

Jones says that officers have trained for such encounters, which allows them to respond without the use of lethal force.

"This operation got a little dangerous, and our officers showed tremendous restraint," he continued. "We have experienced an uptick in individuals ramming our police cars attempting to escape."

Following a chase which include a foot pursuit, police apprehended the catalytic converter thieves, discovering burglary tools and catalytic converters in their vehicle.

In another case, criminals who switched license plates fled when officers attempted a traffic stop. Upon apprehending them they found several firearms in their car.

According to Jones, stolen vehicles with swapped license plates are common.

"We have to be just as vigilant in how we adapt to the different techniques they do," he said, adding "We’re aware of the plates being switched, but you can’t switch the color of the car. You can’t turn a Honda into a Lexus."

There have been approximately 11,000 auto burglaries and 11,000 auto thefts in Oakland this year, a 40% increase over last year, according to OPD.

"That’s a significant increase, and that’s why you’re seeing the police department take more of an initiative to focus on auto burglaries in the city," said Jones. "We’re going to be out there a lot more, focusing on this, trying to prevent these crimes from occurring, trying to investigate these things and find people’s property that’s been taken."

Oakland residents have recently taken to complaints regarding calls for emergencies, with some saying they are put on hold for extended periods of time and often wait hours or days for officers to respond. The interim assistant chief acknowledged the predicament and said the department is working on solutions. “We are aware of the challenges with the 911 system, and we’re doing everything that we can to get the staffing up in the communications division so that those problems are rectified,” Mr. Jones said. “What’s more important is the personal safety of the people of Oakland.” With budgetary constraints facing the department, and the city failing to secure millions of dollars in public safety grants because they missed a state deadline earlier this year, the department is working to reallocate its budget to further investigate auto burglaries, he said. “We do have limited resources, but we can manage them in a way that allows us to do these operations regularly,” Mr. Jones said. -Epoch Times

"We must and we will do more to hold accountable those individuals behind these crimes," said Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao during a recent press conference. "This is harming our community at large. We take this very seriously."

In August, a recall effort was launched against Oakland's Alameda County 'Soros' DA, Pamela Price, after several groups called out the rampant violence and lack of response.

Members of a "Save Alameda for Everyone" (SAFE) filed a Notice of Intent with Alameda County officials to begin the recall process, following years of inaction by Price.

"As crime spirals out of control on Alameda County streets, DA Price reduces sentencing for criminals and even refuses to charge violent felons with crimes," reads a statement from the group which cites Oakland PD statistics stating that homicides are up 80% vs. pre-pandemic figures, and violent crime and burglaries are up 15% and 40% respectively over the same period.

"African Americans are disproportionately hit the hardest by crime in East Oakland," the group states, per KRON. "Women have been beaten and robbed by youths; hate crimes against Asian Americans are surging; street vendors have been assaulted, and basic services are under attack."

Earlier that month, the Oakland branch of the NAACP said that the city's "failed" leadership had placed 'everyone in danger.'

"Oakland residents are sick and tired of our intolerable public safety crisis that overwhelmingly impacts minority communities. Murders, shootings, violent armed robberies, home invasions, car break-ins, sideshows, and highway shootouts have become a pervasive fixture of life in Oakland. We call on all elected leaders to unite and declare a state of emergency and bring together massive resources to address our public safety crisis," reads the letter.

The @NAACPOAKLAND just release a statement regarding Oakland's escalating violence.

Please read and share far and wide. pic.twitter.com/sxaIEpl13c — Seneca Scott (@SenecaSpeaks21) July 28, 2023

"Failed leadership, including the movement to defund the police, our District Attorney’s unwillingness to charge and prosecute people who murder and commit life threatening serious crimes, and the proliferation of anti-police rhetoric have created a heyday for Oakland criminals," reads the op-ed by Cynthia Adams, President of the Oakland Branch of the NAACP, and Bishop Bob Jackson of the Acts Full Gospel Church.