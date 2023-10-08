WATCH: Terrorist Sympathizers Celebrate Hamas’s Assault on Israeli Citizens

October 8, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Terrorist sympathizers around the world celebrated Hamas's unprovoked assault on Israel, which saw the Gaza-based terror group kidnap women and children and kill hundreds of innocent civilians. Pro-Hamas demonstrations occurred in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and elsewhere on Saturday and Sunday. In New York City, for example, demonstrators chanted that the terrorist assault […]



