The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WATCH: Terrorist Sympathizers Celebrate Hamas’s Assault on Israeli Citizens

October 8, 2023   |   Tags:

Terrorist sympathizers around the world celebrated Hamas's unprovoked assault on Israel, which saw the Gaza-based terror group kidnap women and children and kill hundreds of innocent civilians. Pro-Hamas demonstrations occurred in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and elsewhere on Saturday and Sunday. In New York City, for example, demonstrators chanted that the terrorist assault […] The post WATCH: Terrorist Sympathizers Celebrate Hamas's Assault on Israeli Citizens appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x