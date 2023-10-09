Biden Admin Adamant Its $6 Billion Hostage Deal Had No Connection to Hamas Attacks. Critics Are Not So Sure.

October 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration spoke with one voice this weekend. In addition to expressing support for Israel in its war against Hamas, the administration's spokesmen wanted to make one thing clear: Not a single dollar of the $6 million it sent to Tehran last month helped fund the Hamas terrorists who murdered, kidnapped, and raped Israelis over the weekend. The post Biden Admin Adamant Its $6 Billion Hostage Deal Had No Connection to Hamas Attacks. Critics Are Not So Sure. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...