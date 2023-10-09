The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Admin Adamant Its $6 Billion Hostage Deal Had No Connection to Hamas Attacks. Critics Are Not So Sure.

October 9, 2023   |   Tags:

The Biden administration spoke with one voice this weekend. In addition to expressing support for Israel in its war against Hamas, the administration's spokesmen wanted to make one thing clear: Not a single dollar of the $6 million it sent to Tehran last month helped fund the Hamas terrorists who murdered, kidnapped, and raped Israelis over the weekend. The post Biden Admin Adamant Its $6 Billion Hostage Deal Had No Connection to Hamas Attacks. Critics Are Not So Sure. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


