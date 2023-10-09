The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Admin Gave $100k to Gaza University That Praised the ‘Righteous Martyrs’ Who Attacked Israel

The Biden administration last month awarded $100,000 in taxpayer funds to a Gaza university that over the weekend praised the Hamas terrorists who invaded Israel as "righteous martyrs." The post Biden Admin Gave $100k to Gaza University That Praised the ‘Righteous Martyrs’ Who Attacked Israel appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


