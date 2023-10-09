Hamas Declares They Will Kill Hostages Every Time an Israeli Strike Kills One of Their Human Shields

The terrorist group that uses human shields to defend themselves declared that every time one of them die, they’ll kill a hostage. According to Human Events:

Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said in an audio clip, “We have decided to put an end to this and as of now and we declare that any targeting of our people in their homes without prior warning will be regrettably faced with the execution of one the hostages of civilians we are holding.”

Around 700 people, including 73 soldiers, have been killed in Israel since the attack was launched on Saturday morning, and 493 people have been killed in Gaza.

Hamas has said that they are holding more than 130 people, both soldiers and civilians, hostage that were taken from Israel.