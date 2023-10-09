The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

How Israel Was Caught Off Guard by Hamas’s Two-Year Campaign of Deception

October 9, 2023   |   Tags:

A careful campaign of deception ensured Israel was caught off guard when the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched its devastating attack, enabling a force using bulldozers, hang gliders, and motorbikes to take on the Middle East's most powerful army. The post How Israel Was Caught Off Guard by Hamas's Two-Year Campaign of Deception appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


