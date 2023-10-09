IRS Slaps Giuliani With $500K Tax Lien

As Rudy Giuliani drowns under millions of dollars in unpaid legal bills which have resulted in his attorneys withdrawing from his Georgia 2020 election case, the IRS has placed a tax lien of nearly $500,000 on his Florida condo located three miles north of Mar-a-Lago.

The lien, while just recently surfaced, was filed on Sept. 1, 2023 at the County Courthouse in Palm Beach County, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The agency says Giuliani, 79, owes $549,435.26 in unpaid income taxes for 2021.

The condo is worth roughly $3 million according to the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser, according to the Epoch Times.

Giuliani's political adviser, Ted Goodman, told several media outlets that his client has "a formal agreement with the IRS to pay off the liability."

More via the Epoch Times;

Mounting Legal Troubles

In September, Mr. Giuliani's former lawyers sued him over allegations that he failed to pay roughly $1.36 million in legal fees. Mr. Giuliani has said he believes the amount being sought is too much.

In May, he was sued for $10 million by former employee Noelle Dunphy, who accused the former mayor of sexual assault, abuse of power, and other misconduct. Mr. Giuliani has denied the allegations.

In July, Mr. Giuliani opted not to contest allegations that he made false statements in a defamation lawsuit brought against him by two Georgia election workers. His adviser said it's a legal tactic to move the case forward to where he can file a motion to dismiss rather than a factual admission of guilt.

In the face of Mr. Giuliani's legal woes, President Trump hosted a fundraiser for him in September at one of his golf clubs to help the former mayor with his mounting legal bills.

In addition to his legal and financial woes, Mr. Giuliani is facing calls by a District of Columbia disciplinary panel for him to be disbarred.

Mr. Giuliani is not the only Trump ally to face closer scrutiny by tax authorities. MyPillow Faces Multiple IRS Audits MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell—a vocal supporter of President Trump—said that his company is facing multiple audits from the IRS.

During an appearance on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast, Mr. Lindell said IRS auditors are looking into earnings for call center contract workers. Mr. Lindell said the agency has carried out five audits targeting his company, which he alleged to be politically motivated.

"It started in California. Now there's three other states that are coming at MyPillow. And Steve, it's disgusting," Mr. Lindell said during a recent podcast with Mr. Bannon. "They just keep attacking. Now they're going after our employees. They made it very personal.

"We do not have a call center overseas where you can't understand the language—these are hardworking moms ... these audits are targeting."

He said he believes that the audits are being carried out because of his ardent support for President Donald Trump and his claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

"This is something that hasn't happened in 15 years, and all of a sudden there's IRS audits against MyPillow in three different years," Mr. Lindell told Mr. Bannon.

The Epoch Times contacted the IRS for comment on Oct. 5 but didn't receive a reply by press time and couldn't verify Mr. Lindell's claims.

It comes as some Republicans have accused the Biden administration of having weaponized federal agencies to target political opponents. 'Weaponization' Subcommittee Congressional Republicans have established the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government in order to probe such allegations.

In a recent development in the work of the weaponization subcommittee, the panel asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to turn over a series of documents related to two IRS whistleblower claims that the DOJ's investigation into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was being mismanaged.

That request, made in late September, came after the two whistleblowers—IRS agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler—alleged that the investigation into Hunter Biden and his alleged tax crimes had been obstructed.

The DOJ confirmed it received the request from the weaponization subcommittee but otherwise declined comment.

Jack Phillips contributed to this report.