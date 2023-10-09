Israel Shows Why Americans Have Right To "Weapons of War" For Self-Defense

Submitted by Gun Owners of America,

As videos emerge from Israel about the recent invasion by Hamas, it should become clear that the Second Amendment here in the US is "Necessary to the security of a free state."

While gun control continues to be pushed by the Biden administration, Israel, a state lauded by gun control advocates for its strict regulations, has axed some of its gun control measures in an attempt to fight the recent terrorist invasion.

BREAKING: Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir just axed a ton of #guncontrol for the security of their free state.



TRANSLATION BELOW ⤵️



Today I directed the Firearms Licensing Division to go on an emergency operation, in order to allow as many citizens as… https://t.co/HT0LmR3H1Q — Aidan Johnston (@RealGunLobbyist) October 8, 2023

It's no wonder that Israel has realized that their gun control measures are getting their citizens hurt or worse. Horrifying video from border towns near Gaza shows Hamas fighters going house to house looking for Israelis.

Without access to firearms, Israeli citizens are helpless to defend themselves against these heavily armed fighters, resulting in kidnappings and killings.

You can thank our Founding Fathers we have the Second Amendment to protect ourselves now. https://t.co/EibtZ7wDnM — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) October 9, 2023

While Israel removing some of its firearms regulations is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, gun ownership still comes with heavy restrictions and unnecessary bureaucratic red tape.

Israel JUST loosened firearm licensing, but many Israelis still don’t live in an eligible region.



Others simply cannot afford to wait a week for a telephone interview or need more than the allotted 100 rounds of ammo.



A good first step, but Israel needs a Second Amendment ASAP! https://t.co/uPi6HaXy9N — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) October 9, 2023

During the hours of the initial invasion, US Senators continued to tweet support for gun control while similar policies were resulting in deaths across the ocean.

Imagine all the shootings we could prevent and lives we could save if we reinstated a nationwide assault weapons ban. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) October 6, 2023

Additionally, to those that say "that could never happen here" regarding the United States, be aware that the ATF recently notified FFLs in border states warning firearms dealers about straw purchases of 50 caliber and belt-fed firearms.

A follower sent this alarming email to me



ATF is apparently warning firearms dealers about intelligence showing criminal networks plan to buy .50 cal and/or belt fed rifles in the next 2 months via straw purchasers



This is clearly due to our open border



Terrorism event soon? pic.twitter.com/6rGqFhreMI — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 3, 2023

These threats are precisely why Americans have the right to own "weapons of war" for self-defense. Politicians who push gun control should realize that their actions will only empower criminals and terrorists.

This really should be the end of the gun control debate in the United States. — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) October 8, 2023

* * *

