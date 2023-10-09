More war

The Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday just added yet another war to what seems to be an increasingly violent and long list of wars across the planet.

And seems to already be spawning additional armed (and unarmed) conflicts around the world. From Hezbollah incursions into northern Israel to clashes between competing protest groups in New York City. Attacks on other Jewish targets outside Israel have already begun multiplying.

But is this just the beginning?

In many cases, the new war is just used as yet another reason to hate and attack (verbally and physically) political opponents. At the same time, support of one side or the other is strong in both sides of other wars. (Examples: apparently many Saudis join with their enemies in both Yemen and Iran in celebrating Hamas’ attack. Although officially the Saudi gangster leadership is blaming both Israel and Hamas.)

American division on this matter is obvious and growing more extreme. Not just the protests in NYC (after all you probably can get at least a few protesters in NYC to celebrate not just Uncle Adolf (Hitler’s) birthday but even that of Robert E. Lee! (And ten times as many to protest and attack the first protesters.)

We have Uncle Joe and several prominent members of his regime immediately pledging loyalty and support to Israel. Despite their massive support for the so-called Palestinians (including Hamas and Hezbollah), condemnation of Netanyahu, and sympathy to Iran (reputedly supporting and helping plan the Saturday Simchat Torah attack), their rhetoric appears to be unwavering in coming to Israel’s defense.

But is it? Setting aside this administration’s proven track record of lie after lie, words are cheap. Giving Iran “back” six billion dollars is claimed by many to have provided funding, indirectly, to Hamas. There has as yet not been even a call to Congress demanding funds to support Israel against this Arab aggression – but the appeals and demands for more Ukrainian aid continue unabated. And allies of the Biden regime continue to condemn Israel for occupying Arab territory but refuse to condemn Ukraine for its occupation of the Donbas – their hypocrisy and lack of consistency are clear.

There are at least some who believe that the White House will provide just as much support to Israel now as the White House did to the Americans besieged in Benghazi in 2012.

Much of the fear and concern expressed by all sides, though, seems to relate to expansion of the war, now 48 hours old (as I write this). With Israeli deaths approaching 1,000 and seriously wounded approaching 2,000 (only for those hospitalized), and 300-400 Gaza residents dead and a thousand wounded, the war has barely begun. Emotions and desire for revenge, and threats of more, are ramping up. The report of a hundred (or more) kidnapped hostages whips up more anger and calls for action. Threats of torture and killing (ala the Caliphate in Mesopotamia several years ago) up the ante.

The Saudis and Egyptians are fence-sitting. Syria, like Iran and apparently Iraq, supports Hamas. Farther afield, the EU condemns Hamas but refuses to stop funding it for “humanitarian purposes.” (Apparently, Denmark, Luxembourg, and Ireland do not want to stop sending money to Gaza.) Both Russia and Ukraine are offering verbal support (and rumored material support) to Israel. But Russia is still supporting the Damascus regime in Syria. Ukraine is claiming (according to Newsweek) that Russia is using NATO weapons captured in Ukraine to conduct a false flag operation in Gaza and even implying that Russia is supporting Hamas.

Forget the “you can’t understand the game without a scorecard” routine. Having a card right now is just more confusing!

It is no doubt tempting for Jerusalem to give up any hope for whatever hostages in Gaza may still be alive. It appears that Hamas’ actions are all intended to whip up uncontrollable anger and lust for revenge among the Israelis. And at the same time, encourages a surge of fanaticism and a “last stand” mentality in Gaza.

What if they push too hard on one or both? If Israel gives up hope for the hundred or so hostages, especially if one or more are tortured and executed on live video? Almost certainly someone in the Knesset and the Defense Ministry is already arguing that the Gaza situation is best resolved by nuking the entire strip: turning it into a glassy plain or a series of artificial lagoons. Perhaps some are deterred by thinking that a necessary follow-up to that might be cratering a long list of targets. Starting with Tehran, Esfahan, and Bandar Abbas (Iranian cities), and continuing on to include Baghdad and Damascus, and possibly even Mecca and Riyadh, and Amman.

At the same time, Hamas, Hezbollah, Tehran, and other Arab groups and capitals are no doubt already appealing to Pakistan and whoever controls the missing nukes in the Muslim former Soviet Republics, to provide nukes to take out Tel Aviv and Dimona and perhaps other targets.



