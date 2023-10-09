When War Comes Right to Your Door: A First-Hand Account of the Hamas Attacks
October 9, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYWe’ve all seen horrifying images of coordinated attacks that took place in Israel in the early hours yesterday morning. Struggling, crying women being thrown into vehicles and hauled away. Bodies laying on the ground. Missile strikes that look like fireworks before the chaos and smoke erupt from them. Paragliders armed with automatic weapons opening fire …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments