While Americans Continue To Watch Their Country Being Invaded – Have You Considered Who Many Of Them Are, And What It Is That They Are Guilty Of Doing?

“1 charged in gang rape of Bemidji girl; 11 illegal immigrants processed at scene. Just one person, 22-year-old Oscar Ernesto Luna of Mission, Texas, has been charged so far.” One of the topics that we have kept our eyes on is the illegal immigrants that have been allured into this country by the United States …



Read More...