An Absolutely Massive Israeli Ground Invasion Of Gaza Appears To Be Imminent

October 10, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Fifty years after the Yom Kippur War began, Israel is at war again, and preparations are being made right now for an absolutely massive ground invasion of Gaza. According to Google, the Yom Kippur War started on October 6th, 1973. The war with Hamas started on October 7th, 2023, and it could quickly evolve into …



Read More...