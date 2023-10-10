BLM Chicago Mocks the Hundred Who Were Kidnapped, Raped, and Murdered at Israel Peace Festival With Hideous Meme

This goes well beyond poor taste. This is pure evil.

That is all that is it! pic.twitter.com/7DhTIeJ0yl — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 10, 2023

