BLM Chicago Mocks the Hundred Who Were Kidnapped, Raped, and Murdered at Israel Peace Festival With Hideous Meme
October 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
This goes well beyond poor taste. This is pure evil.
That is all that is it! pic.twitter.com/7DhTIeJ0yl
— BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 10, 2023
