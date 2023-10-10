Brickbat: Fining Free Speech, Eh

October 10, 2023 | Tags: canada, Internet, REASON

All online services that offer audio and video with at least $10 million ($7.35 million U.S.) in revenue in Canada must register with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission by November 28. The requirement applies to streaming services, social media, adult websites, online news, and podcasters. Those services could also become subject to rules mandating a certain amount of Canadian content. Only video games and audio books are exempt from the requirement to register.

