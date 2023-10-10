Brutal: RFK Jr's Own Siblings "Denounce" Him And Endorse Biden

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

As he announced that he will be running for President as an independent candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s own siblings have thrown him under the bus and endorsed Joe Biden, labelling their brother as “dangerous” to America.

Within view of where the first and only independent candidate to win the American presidency helped establish the new country’s government, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stood in front of the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Oct. 9 and told supporters he believes he will take a similar path to the White House.

“Today, we are turning a new page in American politics,” Mr. Kennedy said after making the expected announcement that he will run for president as an independent in the 2024 election and depart the Democratic Party’s primary. “There have been independent candidates before. But this time is different. This time, the independent is going to win,” Mr. Kennedy said. “Three-fourths of Americans believe President Biden is too old to govern effectively. President Trump faces multiple civil and criminal trials. Both have favorability ratings deep in negative territory," he said. "That is what two-party politics has given us, and that is why we need to pry loose the hammerlock of corrupt power over Washington D.C. and make this nation ours again.”

But his siblings were furious, as he suspected they would be:

“It is painful for me to let go of the party of my uncles, my father, of my grandfather, and of both of my great-grandfathers—John 'Honey Fitz' Fitzgerald, Boston’s first Irish Catholic mayor, and Patrick Kennedy, a Boston ward boss—who, together, launched my family’s political dynasty more than a century ago,” Mr. Kennedy explained. “But my sacrifice is nothing compared to the risk our founding fathers took when they signed the Declaration of Independence 247 years ago right over there,” Mr. Kennedy continued, pointing to Independence Hall.

“What really terrifies the elites, though, is not me. It is what I represent—a populist movement that defies the left-right division,” Mr. Kennedy continued, and his siblings were quick to respond.

In a statement posted on Twitter/X, Kerry Kennedy, Rory Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy II, and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend claims that while their brother has the Kennedy name, he does not share the Kennedy “values, vision, or judgement.”

They further announced that RFK Jr’s announcement is “deeply saddening” for them and that they all “denounce his candidacy.”

Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment. Today's announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country. @roryekennedy @joekennedy @KKT_Kennedy pic.twitter.com/WJfGwSxN1z — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) October 9, 2023

Brutal.

There is somewhat expansive irony in the Kennedy siblings waxing about ‘values and judgement’ while endorsing Joe Biden, as social media made clear...

You appear to have been bought and paid for. — 0x146.gfy (@wasrichnowbroke) October 10, 2023

Having more choices in a “democracy” is “perilous”? — The LFB (@The_LFB) October 10, 2023

And read what you’re actually writing. You’re saying it’s “dangerous” for people to run in an election in a democracy? That sounds awfully authoritarian. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) October 10, 2023

Please. Your uncle would be called a far right nationalist by your party today.

You have no values today. — StewMama✈ Cari- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) October 9, 2023

Family rarely agrees on all things. But denouncing your brother seems more self serving than anything else. — Therese (@usernom99) October 9, 2023

Family rarely agrees on all things. But denouncing your brother seems more self serving than anything else. — Therese (@usernom99) October 9, 2023

He seems like he might take more votes from the Republican candidate, no? — Ooojin 🇺🇦 (@Ooojin482) October 10, 2023

Related:

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Summit Vitamins – super charge your health and well being.

Also, we urgently need your financial support here.