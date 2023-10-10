The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Columbia Law Dean Does Damage Control After Mealy-Mouthed Israel Statement

October 10, 2023   |   Tags:

The dean of Columbia Law School, Gillian Lester, is doing damage control in the wake of a muted statement about the "violence that erupted in Israel" over the weekend, issuing a new statement on Tuesday that blamed Hamas for the attacks and described them as an act of terrorism. The post Columbia Law Dean Does Damage Control After Mealy-Mouthed Israel Statement appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x