Dem Megadonor Bankman-Fried Directed Fraud, Ex-Girlfriend Tells Jury
October 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Caroline Ellison, the former chief executive officer of Sam Bankman-Fried's hedge fund, testified on Tuesday that the former crypto mogul directed her and others to defraud customers of his FTX exchange by taking their money without their knowledge. The post Dem Megadonor Bankman-Fried Directed Fraud, Ex-Girlfriend Tells Jury appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments