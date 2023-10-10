Gaetz’s Low-Class Conspiracy is to be Applauded, Not Sneered At

Peggy Noonan’s aristocratic outrage is the lashing-out of a discredited elite class. Peggy Noonan is enraged at Matt Gaetz, yet betrays not even a rudimentary understanding of what led him to stand up against former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the first place. As Noonan once again deployed all the rhetorical venom she could muster in defense …



Read More...