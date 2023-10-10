The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Heartbroken’ American Living in Israel Reveals Her Family Has Been Taken Hostage by Hamas

The image is seared into the heart of Abbey Onn — a 12-year-old cousin dragged away by a Hamas terrorist during Saturday’s attacks. “I feel heartbroken,” Onn, an American who […] The post 'Heartbroken' American Living in Israel Reveals Her Family Has Been Taken Hostage by Hamas appeared first on The Western Journal.


