Iran Has Made $80 Billion in Illicit Oil Sales Since Biden Took Office

October 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Iran has made around $80 billion from its illicit oil sales since the Biden administration took office and relaxed sanctions on the hardline regime, cash that has helped Tehran keep its terror allies like Hamas afloat. The post Iran Has Made $80 Billion in Illicit Oil Sales Since Biden Took Office appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...