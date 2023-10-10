Lindsey Graham Says "Only Way" To Keep Hamas-Israel From Escalating Is To Attack Iran's Oil

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham apparently isn't worried about the price of oil.

The hawkish Senator took to Fox News earlier this week, amidst the Hamas attacks on Israel, and immediately called for the U.S. to strike Iran and, specifically, the country's oil refineries. Graham said on the air that Iran "planned" the attack on Israel.

“Well, for every Israeli or American hostage executed by Hamas, we should take down an Iranian oil refinery. The only way you’re going to keep this war from escalating is to hold Iran accountable,” Graham said on Fox News.

Lindsey Graham is now beating the drums of war on Fox News and saying that Iran is going to attack Israel any minute now, and when that happens, the US and Israel should respond in unison to attack Iran and "put them out of the oil business by destroying their refineries".



The… pic.twitter.com/RXXNGGiK4t — Inversionism (@Inversionism) October 8, 2023

He continued: "How much more death and destruction do we have to take from the Iranian regime? I am confident this was planned and funded by the Iranians. Hamas is a bunch of animals who deserve to be treated like animals. So if I was Israel, I would go in on the ground. There is no truce to be had here. I would dismantle Hamas. This is the best opportunity Israel has to destroy Hamas. Take it to the Iranians."

He concluded: "If you harm one American in Syria by using your Iranian militia against us in Syria, if you escalate the war by urging Hezbollah to attack Israel in the north, if Hamas kills one American Israeli hostage, we’re going to blow up your oil refineries and put you out of business. It is now time to take the war to the Ayatollah’s backyard."

Graham also later said that the U.S. could "reset the world" by saying to Iran "if you escalate any more attacks coming from Iran, we're coming after you," according to Newsweek.

“If there is an escalation in this conflict, if hostages start getting killed, if Hezbollah in the north attacks Israel in strength, we should tell the Ayatollah we will destroy your oil refineries and your oil infrastructure,” he reiterated in a subsequent interview on Monday, according to The Hill. “We will put you out of business. Without money coming from Iran and weapons coming from the Iranians, Hamas will be nothing. Hezbollah will be nothing.”

On The Hill's NewsNation on Monday, he added: “This is an Israeli ‘9/11,’ it couldn’t have happened without a lot of money and technology and weapons. So it’s time to hold them accountable. The escalation of the conflict should result in a joint attack on the Iranian oil infrastructure to put them out of business.”

“They [Iran] are religious Nazis. Listen to the language coming from the Ayatollah and his henchmen. They want to purify Islam in their own image. Saudi Arabia is at risk here. They want to destroy the Jewish state. They want to kill all of the Jews and come after us.”