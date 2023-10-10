Myths and fever dreams of government and media

October 10, 2023 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

Americans, more than ever, are encouraged to believe “a [Baker’s] Dozen Impossible Things before Breakfast by old media and politicians. Let us look at these quickly.

Congress can solve the problems of the Fifty States and even many of the world’s problems. The truth: Congress (both houses) is broken and incapable of managing its own activities, never mind the affairs of the American Union and the planet. Both parties are in a state of chaos and fantasy. Ukraine is winning the war against Russia with NATO (especially American) help. The truth: Ukraine is not: although they are bleeding Russia and wiping out NATO equipment and ammo stocks, Ukraine is not defeating Russia. It is not just a fantasy to believe this, but also to claim that a Ukrainian defeat would be an existential threat to Europe and the world. Ukraine is a free and democratic country and society. The truth: Ukraine is a corrupt and tyrannical regime. It terrorizes its own people and is the descendant of the Nazi-allied “fascist” regime that tried to run it in WW2; it is a tool of NATO. Is Russia corrupt? Absolutely. As is NATO and DC. China is overtaking and will dwarf and destroy the American economy. The truth: The Chinese economy is collapsing, as its “unity” and society deteriorates. China’s economy is highly dependent on American and European markets and is a bloated monstrosity. The greatest danger China presents to the rest of the world is its efforts to prevent its own collapse by military and economic adventures outside China. Americans (and the world) have fought COVID-19 to a draw and we must continue to fight the disease in the same way. The truth: The vaccines are a fraud: they don’t stop infection, they don’t stop the spread, they are killing people – and it is more fraud to call them “vaccines.” Other measures like social distancing, masking, and forced closures are no more effective than the “vaccines.” American borders are secure. The truth: As demonstrated daily, in effect there is no border between Mexico and Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California. Anything and everything and everyone flows into the States: not as if it were an open border (as the States and Canadian Provinces once had), but a no-border policy. The climate crisis is destroying the planet and we must fight it regardless of cost or political consequences. The truth: the major causes of climate change are totally outside the ability of humans to control: solar cycles, volcanoes, and water vapor. CO2 is a necessary and important trace gas in the atmosphere, not a pollutant of doom. Can we be more careful about protecting our environment? Absolutely. But the insanity of defeating climate change diverts efforts from that and actually does more damage. The American economy is strong and unemployment is no longer a problem; if there is a downturn it will be mild and (courtesy of wisdom in the Federal Reserve and banks) will have a soft landing. The truth: Government and financial sector actions are pushing us into a massive recession, made worse by wars and overseas problems. Inflation is a minor problem and under control, thanks to the FedGov including the Federal Reserve. The truth: government borrowing and spending, creating debt (seen as insane just decades ago and vastly beyond anything in the past), supply-chain woes (also largely courtesy of government stupidity) are fueling inflation that may be far worse than suffered in the 1970s. The American military is strong and capable not just of defending the nation, but of controlling the world. The truth: The American military is increasingly being hollowed out. Professional people have been and continue to be driven out; weapons and supplies are given away, training is watered down, and more actions weaken its capabilities, while trillions of dollars are thrown away. Donald Trump is a fascist enemy of the American republic and democracy: the 6 January 2021 “insurrection” was one of the greatest dangers the FedGov has ever faced. The truth: the actions taken by the FedGov and various entities to punish anyone and everyone even remotely involved with the 6 January protest and occupation and the hype about the danger are far more dangerous to republican government, democracy, and the public welfare and peace. Uncle Joe is just as dangerous as The Donald. The FedGov and the Biden regime are working to (among other things) preserve and increase American democracy and preserve the liberties of Americans. The truth: The Biden regime and both Democratic and Republican parties constantly show their distain and rejection of fundamental human rights (twisting the meaning of rights), and continuously acting to ensure that republican principles of government are dead letters and that democracy is corrupted more than ever. America is a land and society in which racism is not just a cancer or disease but the core of its existence. The truth: Despite its failings and failures (and there are many), the American Union has worked hard to eliminate racism at home and is perhaps one of the least racist polities on earth today. Is there more to do? Of course, but right now, we are sliding backward.

There are, of course, many more than just these thirteen. This is why education is so important: not eliminating the ability of government and media to spew out garbage, but providing the truth to counter the lies.



Read More...