Senior Biden Adviser’s Legal Group Pledges To Defend Hamas Sympathizers in New York City

October 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A legal group founded by a Biden administration official is pledging to defend Hamas sympathizers in New York City, where demonstrators on Sunday expressed support for the slaughtering of innocent Israelis. Ramzi Kassem, a member of the president’s Domestic Policy Council, in 2009 founded CLEAR, a City University of New York project that offers free legal support to New York City Muslims. CLEAR said on Sunday it would ensure pro-Hamas demonstrators are "protected" as they "continue on until Palestine is liberated." The post Senior Biden Adviser's Legal Group Pledges To Defend Hamas Sympathizers in New York City appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...