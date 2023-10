‘The 700 Club’ Sets Rapture Clock Two Minutes Closer To The Start Of The Tribulation

October 10, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA — In light of the ongoing war in the Middle East, the hosts of The 700 Club have set the Rapture Clock two minutes closer to the start of the tribulation. Viewers are advised to engage in common-sense soul-searching as they approach the end of days.



Read More...