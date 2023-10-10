‘The Babies, The Mothers, The Fathers’: Israel Shows World Aftermath of Hamas Massacre
October 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Bodies of Israeli residents and Hamas militants lay in the grounds of the Kfar Aza kibbutz among burned out houses, strewn furniture, and torched cars, as Israeli soldiers went from house to house to take away the dead. The post ‘The Babies, The Mothers, The Fathers’: Israel Shows World Aftermath of Hamas Massacre appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
