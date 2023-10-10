The Best of Reason: Competition, Not Antitrust, Is Humbling the Tech Giants

October 10, 2023 | Tags: Monopoly, policy, REASON, twitter

This week's featured article is "Competition, Not Antitrust, Is Humbling the Tech Giants" by Elizabeth Nolan Brown.

Audio was generated using AI trained on the voice of Katherine Mangu-Ward.

Music Credits: "Deep in Thought," by CTRL S and "Sunsettling" by Man with Roses

The post <i>The Best of Reason</i>: Competition, Not Antitrust, Is Humbling the Tech Giants appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...