The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Ticket Fees, ‘Big Pharma,’ and Indigenous Green Energy: Here Are the Issues Biden’s Admin Pushed Ahead of Israel

October 10, 2023   |   Tags:

Hours after government officials confirmed that U.S. citizens died in Hamas's terrorist assault on Israel, the Biden administration took to Twitter to provide updates on its efforts to end concert ticket fees, combat "Big Pharma," and spur indigenous green energy projects. The post Ticket Fees, 'Big Pharma,' and Indigenous Green Energy: Here Are the Issues Biden's Admin Pushed Ahead of Israel appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x