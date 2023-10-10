WATCH: Young Israelis Recount How Their Desert Party Became a Killing Field

October 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Hundreds of cars abandoned in the scramble to flee a massacre at an Israeli music festival where Hamas gunmen killed 260 people and took captives back into Gaza underline the scale of the deadliest attack on Israel in decades. The post WATCH: Young Israelis Recount How Their Desert Party Became a Killing Field appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...