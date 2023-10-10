When Hamas Decided To Kill And Abuse Women, Children And The Elderly, They Made Peace Impossible
October 10, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYHamas has crossed lines that can never be uncrossed, and they have nobody to blame but themselves for what is about to happen. Throughout human history, it has always been acceptable for soldiers to attack other soldiers. But when they launched their surprise attack against Israel, Hamas showed no restraint whatsoever. Even though they knew …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments