"Your Position Is Clear" - Musk Slams Terrorist-Supporting BLM Posts

This is going to get awkward for a lot of virtue-signalers...

Black Lives Matter formally siding with Hamas is going to complicate the scheduled race riots in 2024. Regime is going to have to cook something else up. Or maybe Jake Tapper etc will pretend none of this happened and do propaganda for BLM again. We’ll see! — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 10, 2023

At least two Black Lives Matters (BLM) groups have made statements on X, formerly known as Twitter, supporting Hamas - the terrorist group responsible for the deaths of over 1,200 Israelis (including women and babies).

The first BLM group (@blmgrassroots) issued a lengthy statement proclaiming, among other things, that "when a people has been subject to decades of apartheid and unimaginable violence, their resistance must not be condemned but understood as a desperate act of self-defense." The statement did not include any criticism of Hamas or its tactics.

We used a screenshot of the tweet since we suspect this will be deleted very quickly.

This should not be a surprise since Melina Abdullah, the co-director of the group, has been accused of antisemitism, according to InfluenceWatch. But, if you thought that was a little distasteful, here is what BLM's Chicago affiliate tweeted.

Again, we used a screenshot of the tweet since we suspect this will be deleted very quickly.

It doesn't get much clearer than that - BLM 'standing with' paragliding terrorists who killed hundreds of innocent Israeli concertgoers (as the community note makes it clear) .

Ultimately, Elon Musk - who has repeatedly been accused of anti-semitism by the Anti-Defamation League, which in turn has frequently supported BLM in the past - made it very clear how he feels about their comment...

Your position is clear — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2023

Still don't see it - maybe this tweet will help clarify things...

This is the equivalent of displaying airplanes in front of buildings post 9/11 with the caption



“We support Al-Qaeda.” — ᴡᴏʟᴠᴇʀ (@WolverCrypto) October 10, 2023

Presumably the following companies will be demanding their money back, all $99 billion of it, and will promptly cease any and all donations to BLM-affliliated groups and issue a statement of regret for their prior support...

Bank of America: $18.5 billion

BlackRock: $810 million.

Adidas: $120 million.

Amazon: $169.5 million.

American Express: $50 million.

Apple: $100 million.

IBM: $252 million.

Kellogg: $91 million.

Microsoft: $244.6 million.

PGA Tour: $100 million.

Warner Bros. Discovery: $115 million.

etc...

Source

Corporations who donated to BLM right now https://t.co/aDd8e4ny0y pic.twitter.com/BYXwD9GoKV — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) October 10, 2023

Also, Jonathan Greenblatt and the Anti-Defamation League have been awkwardly quiet in their rebuke of BLM...

However, that may leave Mr.Greenblatt with a problem, given that Israel Hayom reported last year that a Fox News investigation found that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL)'s educational and "anti-bias" programs, which influence millions of American children, educators and officials, promote far-left and critical race theory (CRT) concepts including "white privilege" and "systemic racism," and promote groups such as the Women's March and BLM – despite those organizations or their leaders' virulent Jew-hating, Israel-hating and pro-Farrakhan positions.

This problem a longstanding.

Six years ago, ZOA documented that multiple ADL educational lesson plans: encouraged students to join BLM protests in Ferguson (the same protests that demanded ending Israel's existence, calling Israel an apartheid genocidal state); promoted BLM while ignoring the BLM/M4BL organizations' antisemitism and antisemitic platform; and repeated numerous BLM false claims.

The list of critiques of ADL includes:

We look forward to Greenblatt's appearance on CNBC to clear up any confusion.

Maybe Matt Walsh was on to something...

I said from the very beginning that BLM is a terrorist organization. Now they finally admit it. https://t.co/nJ1FYGCYmS — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 10, 2023

Yes, BLM is a domestic terrorist organization.



But we already knew this. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 10, 2023

Remember when people would get fired from their jobs for calling BLM a terrorist organization? https://t.co/mtBAt12OGL — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) October 10, 2023

I take no great joy in pointing out that most of us knew that BLM was a corrupt, grifter, toxic organization long before they showed the world their true colors today...well..i take some joy…just not “great joy”…lets call it modest joy… — jim iuorio (@jimiuorio) October 10, 2023

* * *

Bonus BLM Tweet (from the UK)...

* * *

And while we are at it, anyone remember this?

Presumably, Google and its ad-services will have already contacted all BLM-affiliated groups and banned them for 'policy violations' (which we assume includes, supporting baby-killing terrorists?)

Does this mean google will un-blacklist ZH now? pic.twitter.com/jg2HfeSeq4 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 11, 2023

And now we wait for this epic SNAFU by the deep state's favorite on-demand riot organization (whose activity tends to peak 3-6 months prior to presidential elections) to force the FBI to conclude that BLM is yet another white-supremacist terrorist organization...