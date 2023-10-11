The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

All Wars Are Bankers’ Wars: How Private Bankers Have Imposed Their System of Slavery on the World (Video)

October 11, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
And the current wars are no different.  General Smedley Butler famously stated, “War is a racket.”  Indeed it is and there is a lot of profit to be made from war, including those headlining the front page.  Just know that neither I nor any other man in my family will be participating in any of …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x