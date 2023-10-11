Biden Tapped This Group to Fight Anti-Semitism. It’s Defending Hamas’s Attack on Israel.

October 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration earlier this year tapped the Council on American-Islamic Relations for an initiative to curb anti-Semitism. This week, the anti-Semitic group and its leaders defended Hamas attacks that have killed more than 1,000 Jews. The post Biden Tapped This Group to Fight Anti-Semitism. It’s Defending Hamas’s Attack on Israel. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...