California Creates ‘Ebony Alert’ To Prioritize Search for Black Children

October 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California governor Gavin Newsom (D.) signed a bill Sunday to create an "Ebony Alert" to prioritize the search for missing black children in the state. The post California Creates ‘Ebony Alert’ To Prioritize Search for Black Children appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...