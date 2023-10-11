The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Even Biden, CNN Confirm Israeli Reports of Horrendous Crimes by Hamas Against Children

October 11, 2023   |   Tags:

Hamas terrorists have beheaded children in their savage attacks on Israeli communities, President Joe Biden said Wednesday. “I have been doing this a long time. I never really thought that […] The post Even Biden, CNN Confirm Israeli Reports of Horrendous Crimes by Hamas Against Children appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x