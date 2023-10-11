From Culinary Arts To Cognitive Science: The Median Student Debt For Every US Bachelor's Degree

According to the Federal Reserve, student loans added up to $1.6 trillion in Q2 2023, making them the third largest category of U.S. household debt behind auto loans ($1.8 trillion) and mortgages ($12 trillion).

The current student debt figure represents a 40% increase from a decade ago, resulting in greater pressure for the federal government to do more to help debtors. For example, on Oct 4. 2023, the Biden administration announced an additional $9 billion in student debt cancellations, bringing the total relief amount to $127 billion.

With student debt becoming a broader social issue, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu has visualized data from the Education Data Initiative to show you the median debt per major for a bachelor’s degree in the country.

Dataset and Highlights

The following table includes all of the data we used to create this graphic. Note that we’re showing median student debt, which differs from the mean average.

To understand how this works, imagine a list of every student’s debt for a given major. The median represents the middle value, meaning half of students owe less than that amount, while the other half owes more.

Major Field of Study 2022 Median Debt

(USD thousands) Behavioral Sciences Social Sciences $42.8 Religious Education Arts and Humanities $32.0 Culinary Arts and

Related Services Arts and Humanities $28.6 Human Services Social Sciences $28.6 Education Other $28.0 Clinical, Counseling, and

Applied Psychology Health and Medicine $27.4 Literature Arts and Humanities $27.0 Natural Sciences Sciences $26.9 Physical Sciences Sciences $26.6 Music Arts and Humanities $26.6 Architecture Arts and Humanities $26.5 Arts, Entertainment, and

Media Management Arts and Humanities $26.5 Visual and Performing Arts Arts and Humanities $26.5 Health Professions and

Related Clinical Sciences Health and Medicine $26.0 Communication, Journalism, and

Related Programs Other $25.9 Drama/ Theater Arts

and Stagecraft Arts and Humanities $25.8 Astronomy and Astrophysics Sciences $25.6 Engineering, General Engineering $25.5 Multi-/Interdisciplinary Studies Other $25.4 Aerospace, Aeronautical,

and Astronautical Engineering Engineering $25.2 Biological and Physical Sciences Sciences $25.2 Foods, Nutrition, and

Related Services Health and Medicine $25.2 Biochemical Engineering Engineering $25.1 Information Science/Studies Sciences $25.1 Film/Video and

Photographic Arts Arts and Humanities $25.0 Social Work Health and Medicine $24.9 Zoology/Animal Biology Sciences $24.7 Civil Engineering Engineering $24.6 City/Urban, Community,

and Regional Planning Social Sciences $24.5 Criminal Justice and Corrections Social Sciences $24.5 Mechanical Engineering Engineering $24.5 Radio, Television, and

Digital Communication Other $24.4 Business Administration, Management,

and Operations Other $24.4 Health and

Physical Education/ Fitness Health and Medicine $24.2 Accounting Other $24.1 Computer & Information Sciences Sciences $24.0 Public Relations, Advertising,

and Applied Communication Other $23.9 Chemical Engineering Engineering $23.8 Biology Sciences $23.7 Journalism Other $23.4 Criminology Social Sciences $23.4 Liberal Arts and Sciences,

General Studies and Humanities Social Sciences $23.3 Botany/Plant Biology Sciences $23.3 Psychology Social Sciences $23.3 Public Health Health and Medicine $23.1 Archeology Social Sciences $23.0 Communication and

Media Studies Other $22.8 Social Sciences Social Sciences $22.8 Chemistry Sciences $22.8 Hospitality Administration/Management Health and Medicine $22.8 Physics Sciences $22.8 History Social Sciences $22.8 Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration,

Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing Health and Medicine $22.6 English Language and Literature Arts and Humanities $22.5 Sociology Social Sciences $22.3 Computer Science Sciences $22.3 Marine Sciences Sciences $22.2 Political Science and Government Social Sciences $22.0 Science, Technology, and

Society Sciences $21.8 Mathematics Sciences $21.8 Geography and Cartography Social Sciences $21.7 Anthropology Social Sciences $21.7 Animal Sciences Sciences $21.6 Environmental Design Social Sciences $21.2 Agricultural Sciences $20.8 Economics Other $20.7 Statistics Other $20.6 Public Administration Social Sciences $20.6 Philosophy Social Sciences $20.6 International/Global Studies Other $19.9 Business Operations Support and

Assistant Services Other $19.1 Cognitive Science Sciences $18.1 International and

Comparative Education Other $13.0

From this dataset we can see that median debt for most Bachelor’s degrees is in the mid $20,000s range. Two outliers at the upper end are Behavioral Sciences ($42,800) and Religious Education ($32,000), while at the lower end we can see Comparative Education ($13,000) and Cognitive Science ($18,100).

Comparative education is a social science that involves the study of education systems, processes, and outcomes across different countries or cultures.

Looking at this data from a broader perspective, we can also see some trends emerge based on field of study. For starters, most Arts and Humanities degrees fall in the upper half of the ranking, while the bottom quarter of the ranking appears to be largely made up of Social Sciences, Sciences, and various business studies.

What About a Master’s Degree?

Education Data Initiative also includes median debt data for master’s degrees.

Major Field of Study 2022 Median Debt

(USD thousands) Advanced/Graduate Dentistry

and Oral Sciences Health and Medicine $158,155 Visual and Performing Arts Arts and Humanities $63,830 Radio, Television, and

Digital Communication Other $55,554 Social Sciences Social Sciences $54,554 Philosophy Social Sciences $54,260 Journalism Other $53,213 Statistics Other $53,174 Clinical, Counseling, and

Applied Psychology Health and Medicine $51,888 Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration,

Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing Health and Medicine $51,420 Multi/Interdisciplinary Studies Other $48,693 Public Relations, Advertising, and

Applied Communication Other $48,366 Sociology Social Sciences $46,871 Health Professions and

Related Clinical Sciences Health and Medicine $44,598 English Language and Literature Arts and Humanities $44,301 Political Science and Government Social Sciences $43,853 Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies

and Humanities Social Sciences $43,408 Finance and

Financial Management Services Other $43,408 Psychology Social Sciences $43,408 Business Administration, Management,

and Operations Other $43,251 Economics Other $43,053 Literature Arts and Humanities $42,826 Computer Engineering Engineering $42,647 Public Administration Social Sciences $42,154 Arts, Entertainment,

and Media Management Arts and Humanities $41,238 History Social Sciences $40,948 Computer & Information Sciences Sciences $40,579 Anthropology Social Sciences $40,428 Biology Sciences $40,265 Architecture Arts and Humanities $39,788 Communication and Media Studies Other $39,270 International/Global Studies Other $37,180 Zoology/Animal Biology Sciences $37,056 Hospitality Administration/Management Other $36,203 Marketing Other $35,738 Criminology Social Sciences $35,318 Computer Science Sciences $35,301 Engineering Engineering $33,235 Health and Physical Education/Fitness Health and Medicine $32,372 Agriculture Sciences $30,676 Geography and Cartography Social Sciences $30,657 Education Other $29,434 Chemistry Sciences $28,912 Accounting Other $28,212 Mechanical Engineering Engineering $26,775 Civil Engineering Engineering $26,180 International Agriculture Sciences $23,275

While obtaining a master’s typically results in a greater amount of student debt, it can actually depend on your major. For instance, the median debt for a master’s in Computer Science is $35,300, which is $7,500 lower than a bachelor’s in Behavioral Science.

The biggest outlier from this list is Graduate Dentistry and Oral Sciences, with a median debt of $158,155. While this may sound like a lot, it should be compared to the average salary of a U.S. dentist, which according to Indeed is $225,400 per year.