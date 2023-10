Israel Agrees to Unity Government To Wage War on Hamas

October 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense chief and centrist opposition party leader Benny Gantz have agreed to form an emergency government, a joint statement from Gantz's National Unity party said on Wednesday. The post Israel Agrees to Unity Government To Wage War on Hamas appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



