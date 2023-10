Israel Begins ‘Massively Arming’ Civilians, Will Hand Out 10,000 Rifles

October 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As Israel braces for a long war ahead, its government will be arming its civilians. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said Tuesday his ministry will buy 10,000 rifles for […] The post Israel Begins 'Massively Arming' Civilians, Will Hand Out 10,000 Rifles appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...