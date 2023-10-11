Man Stands Outside with a Strange Antenna and Repeats This Phrase – Minutes Later He Gets a Call Nobody Expected

October 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Ham radio enthusiasts, some say, are a different breed. Whereas many people spend their free time reading or watching TV or surfing the internet, ham radio operators get a kick […] The post Man Stands Outside with a Strange Antenna and Repeats This Phrase - Minutes Later He Gets a Call Nobody Expected appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...