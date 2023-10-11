The Big Lebowksi Explains What Hamas Is About To Find Out

October 11, 2023

After Hamas terrorists went on a murderous rampage in Israel this weekend, killing more than 1,200 civilians, the group ludicrously declared that it would consider discussing a truce with Israel. Perhaps the terrorist group realized the full force of the Israeli military trained on Gaza could mean a bad time for them. As Walter Sobchak would tell Hamas, "You're entering a world of pain, son." The post The Big Lebowksi Explains What Hamas Is About To Find Out appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



