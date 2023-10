WATCH: MLB Legend Announces Bid for Dianne Feinstein’s California Senate Seat

October 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California baseball legend Steve Garvey launched a campaign on Tuesday as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat that was held by the late Democratic senator Dianne Feinstein. The post WATCH: MLB Legend Announces Bid for Dianne Feinstein’s California Senate Seat appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...