WATCH: MSNBC Caught Following Hamas’s Script After Terror Attacks on Israel

October 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt on Monday called out MSNBC for referring to Hamas terrorists who massacred Israeli civilians as "militants" or "fighters." The post WATCH: MSNBC Caught Following Hamas’s Script After Terror Attacks on Israel appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



