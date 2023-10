WATCH: Squad Member Rashida Tlaib Won’t Condemn Hamas Chopping Off Babies’ Heads

October 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) refused to condemn or even comment on Hamas terrorists chopping off the heads of Israeli babies. The post WATCH: Squad Member Rashida Tlaib Won’t Condemn Hamas Chopping Off Babies' Heads appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...