When the balloon goes up… are you prepared?

Things can go wrong quickly, as we all know. A sudden busted water line, a downed power line or an exploding transformer. A truck accident blocking a highway. The breaking glass of a patio door at 2 AM.

Adults (and many children) know this. True adults prepare, at least somewhat. They depend on themselves, to some degree, at least. Not necessarily on parents (or on adult children) and not on neighbors, and certainly not on government – at any level.

And no, it isn’t always about guns and weapons. Or locked doors and alarm and security systems.

Sometimes it is about how to communicate. We all have gotten lazy with cellphones. Some more than others: Westerners (Great Plains and Rockies) know there are many places that have very poor or no cellular service. But what happens if the service goes down? Or your phone is dead? Do you have alternate means of communication – in both directions?

What about alternative sources of heat – especially if you use electrical heating? Or where to get clean, safe water? These may or may not be matters of survival, but just of comfort. Think about them.

But since we are part of the gun culture, let’s talk about guns also. And conditions in Canaan right now.

This showed up this weekend:

Noam Tibon, 62, a retired IDF major general living in Tel Aviv, answered a call from his son on Saturday morning, 7 October [2023].

The son spoke in a whisper. He said that his wife, him and their 2 daughters (3 and 1.5 years old) are hiding underground in a shelter, they locked themselves in, and their house is seized by Hamas. The son and his family lived in a kibbutz right on the border with Gaza…

What would an American general do if this happened in Texas? Or a German general in Texas or New Mexico?

The Israeli general jumped into his jeep. He tried but couldn’t fend off his wife, so she, too, got into the jeep with him. The general rushed south to save his son’s family. On the way, they saw several military servicemen [special forces, according to some reports]. Together with them, they arrived at the kibbutz, which had been occupied by Hamas.

The Israeli general took command of the soldiers who happened to be at his disposal and they started clearing the kibbutz from Hamas militants, house by house. They managed to liberate the whole kibbutz — and the General saved his son’s family!

The little girls behaved heroically, too: they were lying quietly in the dark shelter for 10 hours before they were rescued. When the General knocked on the wall of his son’s bomb shelter, he simply said, “I am here.”

Now, I’d like to think that at least some senior American and Bundeswehr officers, right up to and past age 80, would do the same. I don’t think they’ve all become so browbeaten as to “wait for orders from DC (or Berlin)” to do something. I’ve known many – and Brits and Dutch, too – who would do what Tibon did.

Israeli Inbal Rabin-Lieberman, 25, saved Kibbutz Nir Am from terrorists. It is practically the only village in the Gaza border strip that was not seriously damaged by the Hamas attack. She was appointed as Security Coordinator for Nir Am in December.

It is reported that “She was the first in the entire State of Israel to realize what was happening. She ran like crazy from house to house, organized a self-defense unit, prepared a plan to defend the kibbutz and arranged men in ambushes at the kibbutz fence,” the southern Israel kibbutz website – yeshuvnik.net – wrote about Inbal.

Terrorists who came to kill civilians were met with fire. All Hamas militants who tried to break into the kibbutz were killed. Twenty-five militants’ bodies were later counted at the fence. It is reported that she killed five of the twenty-five herself.

It will become a part of Israeli myth and history, without doubt. Just as there are many American women who should be remembered, over the past 250 years. And whose numbers will grow in coming years.

When I first read about General Tibon did, I wondered why his son and daughter of love did not fight themselves. Surely, I thought, they were armed. But courtesy of Rob Morse, I found out that the State of Israel is as stupid in some things as any American State.

“In the wake of the Hamas sneak attack on Israel that has claimed over 1,100 lives, it will now be easier for Israelis to defend themselves with firearms. On Sunday, Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir announced he’d ordered the standards for issuing gun licenses to be loosened. Today I directed the Firearms Licensing Division to go on an emergency operation in order to allow as many citizens as possible to arm themselves.” (Benyamin Netanyahu, quoted on X by PJ Media

As Rob wrote: “This obvious lesson is what happens when the government doesn’t trust its citizens. This step is far too little, too late, and far too slow. Shame on them both. Shame on us if we don’t learn from them. Please read it all and see if you agree.”

How prepared are you? Your spouse? Your children? Your parents? Your brothers and sisters in your congregation?



Read More...