Ex-Israeli PM Naftali Bennett Gets in Heated Exchange with Reporter: ‘We’re Fighting Nazis’

October 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A former Israeli prime minister got into a heated exchange with a reporter regarding his country’s response to the Hamas terrorist attacks that cost over 1,200 Israelis their lives. Naftali […] The post Ex-Israeli PM Naftali Bennett Gets in Heated Exchange with Reporter: 'We're Fighting Nazis' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...